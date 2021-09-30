Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 557.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.30 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.