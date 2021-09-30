Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 161,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

