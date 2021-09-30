Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 48,897 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

