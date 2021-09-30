Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $91,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $104.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

