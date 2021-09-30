Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Paylocity worth $88,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

PCTY opened at $278.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $298.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

