Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.53 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,181,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,183,747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Microsoft worth $22,533,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 254,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $284.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

