Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $96,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

