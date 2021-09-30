Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.