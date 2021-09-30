Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,566,256 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.04% of Bausch Health Companies worth $109,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

