Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $103,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins stock opened at $230.67 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

