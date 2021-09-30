Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Nokia worth $88,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 166,922.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

