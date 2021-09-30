Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 47,355 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.82% of Snap-on worth $97,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

Shares of SNA opened at $215.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

