Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

