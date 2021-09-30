Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,670 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after buying an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 213,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725,660. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

