Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.71. 367,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.