Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.35. 184,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

