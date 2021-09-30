Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $786.75. The stock had a trading volume of 757,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,795,590. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

