Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.