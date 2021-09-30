Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

