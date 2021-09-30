Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

