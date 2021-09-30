Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $250.45 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

