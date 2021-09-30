Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

