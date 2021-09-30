Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

