B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.