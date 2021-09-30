B. Riley Boosts RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $6.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of 305.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.