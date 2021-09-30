AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 109.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

