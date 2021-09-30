AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 109.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
