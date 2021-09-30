Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Neutral at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACB. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

