Audius Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Audius has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004828 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $857.69 million and $23.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

