Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.14 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $13.53 or 0.00031426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

ATM is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

