ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.59

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and traded as low as $31.96. ATCO shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

