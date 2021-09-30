ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $966.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $750.42 on Wednesday. ASML has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $814.00 and its 200-day moving average is $709.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 77.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

