ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.47.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.