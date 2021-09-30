ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.96. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 12,521 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

