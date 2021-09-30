Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

ABG stock opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.31. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

