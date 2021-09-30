Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,106,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,999,102. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

