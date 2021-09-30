Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGTF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artemis Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

ARGTF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,951. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

