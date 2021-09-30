Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Notably, during the last reported quarter, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis owing to the higher sales volumes in Mineral Fiber and favorable Average Unit Value (AUV). Backed by these positives, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Also, Armstrong World has been maintaining a strong liquidity position to navigate through the current environment. Yet, higher material cost inflation and short-term project delays raise a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

AWI opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

