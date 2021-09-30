Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $33.99. 7,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.