Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,982,539 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%.

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

