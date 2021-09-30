Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.73

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.77. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 110,763 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.