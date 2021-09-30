Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

