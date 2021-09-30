ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

