Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.16 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.16 million and $8.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00117696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00167196 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

