ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.26. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 139,263 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,189 shares of company stock valued at $153,943. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

