Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

