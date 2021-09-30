Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.9% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 462,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,870,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $393,172,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $14,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

