Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $7,950,100.60 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

APO opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

