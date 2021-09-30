Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,195 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $68,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $973.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

