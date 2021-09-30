Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

ANFGF stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

