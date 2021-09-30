Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.90.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $388.80 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $258.75 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

